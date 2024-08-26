THREATS AGAINST CIVIL SERVANTS UNNECESSARY- AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA

PRESS STATEMENT BY AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA
THREATS AGAINST CIVIL SERVANTS UNNECESSARY
Monday, 26th August 2024
LUSAKA – The recent statement by former president Edgar Lungu on civil servants is not only unfortunate, but an effort aimed at undermining the efficient operations of Government and the State.
As a former President, Mr. Lungu must be well vested to the fact that the public service is guided by strict rules and procedures of professionalism.
Mr. Lungu should be reminded that civil servants are non-partisan and serve any government elected by the people of Zambia. It is therefore disappointing that a former president can issue threats against civil servants at a political rally aimed at instilling fear in public service workers.
Mr Lungu, at a public rally organized by the Citizens First party in Samfya, Luapula Province on Saturday threatened to “sort out” police officers and civil servants perceived not to be working towards the facilitation of his come-back to power during the 2026 presidential elections.
The former Head of State, in a statement which has been widely shared on social media issued these threats, “I want you to know that if you are doing the right thing as a police officer or civil servant and you get fired for that, 2026 you will come back and be promoted. But if you are doing stupid and foolish things, we will follow you as an individual in your own house. And we will sort you out. This is not a fake promise, this is not a threat. We will follow you individually, whether you come from Mugubudu or Samfya, we will follow you individually and deal with you as such. But if you are doing the right thing, you will be rewarded, get that clearly” said Lungu on Saturday.
It is inconceivable that a former Head of State, a person who wielded so much power and authority can make such threatening statements against the citizens he claims he wants to come and rule. Those who aspire to rule the country should exhibit humility in their engagements with the electorate in order to build confidence and trust.
Public service workers are not expected to massage egos of politicians but ensure professional delivery of services to the country as required by the law and general guidelines of their employment.
Public service workers should not succumb to empty political threats because, if they did, they will fail to do their job according to the expectations of the general public and in conformity with the law.
As a civil servant of many years, who has served under different Presidents of this country, I can attest to the fact that Zambian civil servants are professional and envisage the best for the country.
Given the role that they play, the civil service should be insulated from overly egoistic politicians that have the potential to abuse them for their narrow sectorial interests.
We have also observed that police officers have become the easiest targets for political abuse when they try to be professional in the dispensation of their mandate of maintaining peace and order.
Such statements should be avoided by politicians as they have a potential to cause fear in the public service workers. We have not forgotten how the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres were ejecting public service workers from their offices on suspicion that they supported the opposition.
We have not forgotten how civil servants were fired or retired in national interest by the government of Mr. Lungu.
This unruly conduct we witnessed in those dark days of political hooliganism should never be tolerated in our country. Let’s promote civility and cultivate a culture of debates that are intended to make this country a better place than we found it.
I would like to advise politicians to desist from issuing reckless statements against public service workers.
ISSUED BY: AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA
Former Secretary to Cabinet
Lungu can only survive where there’s chaos and lawlessness. He was the chief sponsor of violence and called it political violence.
The commission of inquiry he had constituted on voting patten and violence indirectly suggest his inadequacies on the violence exhibited by the PF.The commission almost mentioned him but they just settled on blaming him on appointment of certain individual on ministrial portfolio.He is truly a wrong man.He hides himself in hambleness which he doesn’t poses.
A former Chief Civil servant has spoken and abena Indigo and other Lungu zealots, there you go. Even your tribalist and hatred can not be supported, Zambia is bigger than one individual and his ambition to incite.
How would you even fathom that Zambian can be led by such a man?
Mr. Mbila, please drop the title “Ambassador”. It cheapens you. You are no longer an ambassador.
Don’t be like one Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba who clings to this title, like his life depends on it, long after he ceased to be one.
Was he ever Ambassador? He was Secretary to the Cabinet after Sketchely Sachika who came after Adamson. Unless my memory is giving up on me.
We have “Journalists that dont research or know ettiquette. For example the title Dr. Is being thrown around at every person with a position without bothering to find out.
Jackson these are negative effects of not investing in education you PF loser. Mr Leslie Mbula was Ambassador appointed by late Rupiah Banda bwana. Keep your stinking ignorance to yourself.
Just shut up ba mbolo,you what job tired man
Mat*vi yako you PF maniongo for insulting the old man. Abash guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals for good.
There are civil servants who have been shunted to Cabinet office for 3 years now, drinking tea in corridors..jobs taken by the ‘ it’s our time ‘ clan ‘ . 342 civil servants removed from offices… talk of the young lady who was registrar of Societies… disgracefully removed from office…and the one who succeeded her, has also run for cover..
Ambassador Mbula and the ZCTU , surely you need to talk about this! The civil service under Hakainde has got some very rogue elements! Is talking about this a crime?