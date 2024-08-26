THREATS AGAINST CIVIL SERVANTS UNNECESSARY- AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA

PRESS STATEMENT BY AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA



THREATS AGAINST CIVIL SERVANTS UNNECESSARY



Monday, 26th August 2024



LUSAKA – The recent statement by former president Edgar Lungu on civil servants is not only unfortunate, but an effort aimed at undermining the efficient operations of Government and the State.

As a former President, Mr. Lungu must be well vested to the fact that the public service is guided by strict rules and procedures of professionalism.



Mr. Lungu should be reminded that civil servants are non-partisan and serve any government elected by the people of Zambia. It is therefore disappointing that a former president can issue threats against civil servants at a political rally aimed at instilling fear in public service workers.





Mr Lungu, at a public rally organized by the Citizens First party in Samfya, Luapula Province on Saturday threatened to “sort out” police officers and civil servants perceived not to be working towards the facilitation of his come-back to power during the 2026 presidential elections.

The former Head of State, in a statement which has been widely shared on social media issued these threats, “I want you to know that if you are doing the right thing as a police officer or civil servant and you get fired for that, 2026 you will come back and be promoted. But if you are doing stupid and foolish things, we will follow you as an individual in your own house. And we will sort you out. This is not a fake promise, this is not a threat. We will follow you individually, whether you come from Mugubudu or Samfya, we will follow you individually and deal with you as such. But if you are doing the right thing, you will be rewarded, get that clearly” said Lungu on Saturday.



It is inconceivable that a former Head of State, a person who wielded so much power and authority can make such threatening statements against the citizens he claims he wants to come and rule. Those who aspire to rule the country should exhibit humility in their engagements with the electorate in order to build confidence and trust.



Public service workers are not expected to massage egos of politicians but ensure professional delivery of services to the country as required by the law and general guidelines of their employment.



Public service workers should not succumb to empty political threats because, if they did, they will fail to do their job according to the expectations of the general public and in conformity with the law.



As a civil servant of many years, who has served under different Presidents of this country, I can attest to the fact that Zambian civil servants are professional and envisage the best for the country.



Given the role that they play, the civil service should be insulated from overly egoistic politicians that have the potential to abuse them for their narrow sectorial interests.



We have also observed that police officers have become the easiest targets for political abuse when they try to be professional in the dispensation of their mandate of maintaining peace and order.



Such statements should be avoided by politicians as they have a potential to cause fear in the public service workers. We have not forgotten how the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres were ejecting public service workers from their offices on suspicion that they supported the opposition.



We have not forgotten how civil servants were fired or retired in national interest by the government of Mr. Lungu.



This unruly conduct we witnessed in those dark days of political hooliganism should never be tolerated in our country. Let’s promote civility and cultivate a culture of debates that are intended to make this country a better place than we found it.



I would like to advise politicians to desist from issuing reckless statements against public service workers.



ISSUED BY: AMBASSADOR LESLIE MBULA

Former Secretary to Cabinet