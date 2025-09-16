Three accused in Ramaphosa farm robbery plead not guilty

The three individuals charged in connection with the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm have pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Modimolle Regional Court on Monday.

Immanuela David, along with siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are accused of theft, housebreaking, and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal. David also faces a money laundering charge.

The alleged robbery took place in February 2020, when the trio reportedly discovered a large sum of cash hidden inside a couch at the farm.

The money was said to be part of a payment from a Sudanese businessman for buffalo bred on the property. The three were arrested in June 2022 following an investigation into the incident.

All three defendants denied any wrongdoing, setting the stage for a contested trial. The prosecution is expected to call multiple witnesses as the case unfolds.