Three Arrested for Alleged Plot to Kill Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V

Police in Mzimba have arrested Masabani Jere, aged 63, along with Smart Nyirenda (42) and Muva Nkhata (54), for allegedly conspiring to assassinate Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V, the Paramount Chief of the Ngoni people.

According to Maria Banda, Mzimba Police Spokesperson, the trio was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which led to the recovery of a revolver and ammunition at Jere’s residence. Police suspect Jere, a key figure in the ongoing Inkosi Mzikubola chieftaincy dispute, to be the mastermind behind the plot.

Banda confirmed that the suspects appeared in court today and have been charged with conspiring to commit a felony, while Jere faces an additional charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

She added that the motive behind the conspiracy remains unclear, but the suspects are alleged to have recruited another individual to carry out the attack.

All three are currently remanded at Mzimba Prison as police investigations continue.