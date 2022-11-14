Three make shortlist for Chipolopolo head coach job

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the association has narrowed down the shortlist for the vacant Chipolopolo head coach job to three candidates as they continue edging closer to appointing Aljosa Asanovic’s successor.

Asanovic stepped down from the role barely 10 months after his appointment last September following a financial dispute with FAZ.

FAZ advertised the post and last week availed a 10-man shortlist of coaches vying to take over the reigns as Chipolopolo boss with the list now trimmed down to three.

Kamanga confirmed in his weekly column dubbed ‘The President’s Corner’ that FAZ was close to identifying the next man to take up the hot set.

“The selection for the next Chipolopolo coach is underway with the candidates now down to three.

We would like to commend the panel of experts that has been handling the process for the meticulous manner they have conducted the exercise” Kamanga wrote.

“The wide representation across football stakeholders lends to the credibility of the process. We are grateful to government for having taken interest in the matter which makes the process a lot easier.”

Kamanga said he was confident the new coach to be appointed will have ample time to prepare for next Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho in March, 2023.

“We expect the Chipolopolo coach will be in place in good time to help us prepare for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

The FAZ supremo echoed his confidence that the Chipolopolo had enough quality players for the new coach to assemble a formidable side to revive the nation’s dwindled glories.

“With the number of players plying their trade in competitive leagues across the globe it should not be very hard to mould the Chipolopolo into a strong force.”

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the team gets apt preparations ahead of Thursday’s international friendly against Israel in Petah Tikvah.

“We have never shied away from giving the Chipolopolo engagements across all seasons and this week they will be in Israel with the Moses Sichone led technical bench continuing the journey. It is a good opportunity to see the players continue bonding and building on the competitiveness of the squad. We wish the team the best of luck on that assignment” he added.

Former Chipolopolo coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza alongside former Chelsea and Ghana’s Israeli gaffer Avram Grant are said to be front runners to take charge of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

By Wami Katanga

