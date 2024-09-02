THREE MILLION METRIC TONNES OF COPPER PRODUCTION TARGET ACHIEVABLE WITH KCM RESUMING FULL OPERATIONS

…..KCM will adequately contribute to increased copper production in the country, says Banda

Lusaka… Monday September 2, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The Consortium championing the revamping of the mining sector says Konkola Copper Mines Plc will make a vital contribution towards the 3 million metric tonnes of copper production target per annum by 2031.

Consortium Chairman Samuel Banda says since the take over of KCM by the investor Vedanta Resources, there is progress at the mining firm.

Mr Banda, who is also Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director, says the reopening of the mining firm has also resulted in job and business opportunities.

“As a consortium, we want to indicate that KCM, under the management of Vedanta Resources, will not just create employment and business opportunities, but will also enhance socio-economic development in our country. We also know for sure that KCM will make a vital contribution towards a 3 million metric tonnes of copper production target per annum by 2031,” he said this when he featured on Prime TV’s Day Break Programme.

“KCM, being a mining giant, will also ensure that copper production output will be increased, which will facilitate an increment in export copper trading volumes. Copper being a major export trading commodity will actually help the government also attain the 6% economic growth projection of 2025.”

He called on stakeholders to ensure that they are supportive to the growth of the mining firm.

“Once again, we want to call on stakeholders such as suppliers, contractors, the government, workers etc to support the mining vision of Vedanta Resources of resuscitating KCM. We believe that development can only be achieved through collective efforts. We urge all stakeholders to work together to transform KCM into a world-class mining giant that will contribute positively to our national socio-economic development holistically,” he added.

“We also want to urge contractors and suppliers, now that their businesses which were collapsed as a result of financial constraints when KCM was not operating optimally, to consider improving the working conditions of their employees. It’s a sad development to hear that the employees of these contractors are getting as less as K1,500. Now, considering the rising prices of these commodities and high cost of living, K1,500 cannot improve the welfare of the employees. So these employees need to be motivated to remain productive and contribute to the businesses of these suppliers and contractors.”

