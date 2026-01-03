THREE MONTHS LEFT: SHOULD LT GEN NHLANHLA MKHWANAZI BE SOUTH AFRICA’S NEXT NATIONAL POLICE COMMISSIONER?





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has just three months left in office, with his contract set to end in March 2026. Behind the scenes, discussions are already taking place about whether his term should be extended.





But many South Africans are asking a bigger question:



👉 Why stop at an extension?

👉 Why not appoint him as National Commissioner of Police from 1 January 2026?





If the Government of National Unity (GNU) is genuinely serious about restoring safety, dismantling criminal syndicates, and protecting ordinary citizens, then this is the moment to act decisively.





🔍 WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING



Across communities, social media, and civil society, there is growing sentiment that:



South Africa needs firm, visible, and fearless leadership in policing



Crime syndicates have become too powerful and too organised



Policing needs a leader who acts, not one who manages press statements





🏆 WHAT MKHWANAZI HAS ACHIEVED



Under Lt Gen Mkhwanazi’s leadership in KwaZulu-Natal:



Police operations became more aggressive against organised crime



High-profile criminals and syndicate-linked suspects were tracked and arrested





Officers were pushed to reclaim authority in crime hotspots



There was a noticeable shift from reactive policing to intelligence-driven operations



He openly confronted corruption and political interference, something few are willing to do





He built a reputation as a commissioner who: ✔ Is hands-on

✔ Commands respect from officers on the ground

✔ Is not afraid of powerful interests

✔ Understands organised crime, taxi violence, political killings, and gang networks





⚠️ WHAT HE IS CAPABLE OF DOING NATIONALLY



If appointed as National Commissioner, many believe he could:



Restructure SAPS leadership and restore discipline



Strengthen intelligence and crime prevention units





Target drug lords, construction mafias, and extortion syndicates



Restore public confidence in the police



Protect honest officers while isolating corrupt ones





❓ THE BIG QUESTIONS SOUTH AFRICANS ARE ASKING



Why let a tough, effective commissioner leave at such a critical time?



Can South Africa afford another “caretaker” police leadership?





Will President Cyril Ramaphosa listen to public sentiment on crime?



Is political comfort being placed above public safety?





🎁 A NEW YEAR’S GIFT SOUTH AFRICA DESPERATELY NEEDS



Appointing Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as National Police Commissioner from 1 January 2026 would send a clear message: 👉 Crime will no longer be tolerated

👉 Criminal syndicates will be confronted head-on

👉 The lives of ordinary South Africans matter



As communities remain under siege from crime, this decision could define whether 2026 becomes another year of fear — or the beginning of real change.