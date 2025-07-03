THREE MORE INDUSTRIAL YARDS TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN THE COUNTRY



MINISTRY of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Permanent Secretary, Subeta Mutelo says land for construction of the industrial yards in Southern, Muchinga and Central Provinces has been secured, adding that groundbreaking is scheduled to be done in January 2026.





Ms Mutelo says the construction of the industrial yards in the three provinces will be funded through partnership with the African Development Bank and the government.





Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, the Permanent Secretary noted that the other industrial yards in seven provinces have since been completed with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) utilising them.



Zanis