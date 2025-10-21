Three Police Officers, Two Pakistani Nationals Arrested Over K143 Million Theft in Blantyre

Information reaching this publication indicates that Police in Blantyre have arrested three police officers and two Pakistani nationals in connection with the theft of K143 million from a money changer, Yasin Patel.

The arrested police officers have been identified as Leonard Poya, Pemphero Kachipapa, and Fabiano Phillip. The Pakistani nationals are Nouman Khan and Faraz Khan.

According to police, the Pakistani nationals allegedly contacted their friend, a money changer, claiming someone had US dollars to sell. However, when they arrived to exchange the money, the police officers appeared, stole the cash from Patel, and the two Pakistani nationals fled the scene.

Police say they are still searching for a fourth officer, John Bokosi, who is currently on the run.

