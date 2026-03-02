Three US fighter jets accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses- CENTCOM

Three US fighter jets went down “due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” US Central Command has announced.

Kuwaiti air defenses accidentally shot the F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jets down late Monday evening ET time.

“During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” the statement said. “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to CENTCOM. The jets were flying in support of the military operation against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

Kuwait’s Minister of Defense said in the early hours of Monday morning that “several” US fighter jets crashed.