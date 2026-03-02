Three US Fighter Jets Reportedly Shot Down Over Kuwait in Apparent ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident



Reports are emerging that three United States fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait, with early indications suggesting the incident may have been the result of a friendly fire or identification error.



Details remain limited, but initial information circulating from regional sources claims the aircraft were brought down during heightened military activity in the area. It is not yet clear whether the jets were engaged in combat operations, patrol missions, or part of a wider regional deployment.



There has been no official confirmation yet from US authorities or the Kuwaiti government regarding the cause of the incident, casualties, or the condition of the pilots. In similar situations, pilots typically eject before impact, but this has not been verified.



The alleged incident comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where multiple countries are on high alert following ongoing exchanges involving regional powers.



As this is a developing story, facts may change as official statements are released.

More updates to follow as confirmation becomes available.