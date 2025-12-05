“Thrilling Breach” by a Donkey in the Pakistani Parliament Hall Sparks Investigation

When Parliament gets unexpected visitors… and this one stole the show.

A bizarre scene unfolded inside Pakistan’s Senate on Thursday when a donkey casually walked into the chamber during a scheduled session. The animal wandered across the red-carpeted floor between wooden desks as lawmakers reacted with amusement, cracking jokes and comparing the visitor to politicians.

No official explanation has been issued on how the donkey entered the high-security building, leaving the incident as a memorable — and comical — moment from the proceedings. Source: No credible source available for this event. Based solely on the user-submitted news update.