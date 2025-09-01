Throw Back: I WILL GIVE MY HOUSE TO HH IF HE WINS  2021 ELECTION SAYS BOWMAN LUSAMBO

Throw Back:

I WILL GIVE MY HOUSE TO HH IF HE WINS THIS ELECTION SAYS BOWMAN LUSAMBO





PF Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has vowed to give his house to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema if he wins the August 12th Elections.



Speaking today on the Copperbelt, Bowman Lusambo said he can clearly see in his vision that President Lungu is winning the elections adding that if his vision does not come to pass, he will give HH a house with immediate effect upon sworn in as Republican President of Zambia.

BOWMAN LUSAMBO JAILED FOR 3 YEARS FOR POSSESSION OF PROPERTY SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced incarcerated former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour for possession of property established to be proceeds of crime, with affect from 25th August 2025.





Delivering judgment this afternoon, Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili ruled that Mr. Lusambo is not a second offender, quashing the state’s application to treat him as such on the basis that an earlier four-year sentence was already in effect.





Magistrate Chibwili ordered that the three-year term on the two counts run concurrently and said those who aspire for public office must live exemplary lives, noting that public earnings can be traced.





The court on August 25 found that evidence from 10 prosecution witnesses showed the properties were acquired suspiciously and were inconsistent with Mr. Lusambo’s combined legitimate earnings while serving as a parliamentarian and provincial minister during his tenure amounting to about K7 million, while the properties in question were valued at approximately K22 million.





In mitigation, Mr. Lusambo’s lawyers begged for leniency from the court and consider the status of his family with one of his children named after former late President Edgar Lungu while one of them has been asking about his whereabouts.





Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo’s lawyer Charles Changano has confirmed receiving instructions to appeal against the conviction and sentence.



