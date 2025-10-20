Throwback Video When Regina Daniels Described her Marriage as a Happy One

25-year-old actress, Regina Daniels, is going wild as she wails for public sympathy after enduring so much pain in her marriage with Senator, Ned Nwoko.

She was crying in a circulating video saying she is worthless in her marital home because her billionaire husband does not treat her well, but she will be queen when she goes to her own house.

The incident happened outside their apartment. She left the house for the street, but people around her tried to calm the situation down; however, things got worse as her sympathizers picked a fight with the supporters of Ned.

Nigerians have pulled back a video where the actress disclosed that her union is a happy one.

Before this incident, she had been posting her married life mostly on Instagram and sometimes threw shade at other women. “It’s good to cry in a Ferrari than to be happy without luxury,” and many others, all in the name of a cruise.

She granted an interview with the BBC, and she revealed that how people see them outside, that’s how it is indoors.

According to the actress, some people thought she was not happy in her husband’s house, but she debunked those rumors during the interview and described her husband as a very good and loving man.

She said her husband usually read most of the hate comments towards their marriage and laughed together, and he didn’t even allow her to cook because they had servants, literally a queen treatment.

Now the Big Question is, What Changed in her Happy Marriage?

Was she pretending to be happy all this time until she got fed up?

My husband is the nicest man, I am very happy with my marriage and it’s sooo perfect.



—- honest30bg brings out old video of Regina Daniel’s pic.twitter.com/bPBbiVnjbL — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) October 18, 2025

Nigerians on social media seem to be happy about her situation because she left Somadina Adinma, a very handsome young man, for a 59-year-old (now 64years) man. After all, he is affluent.