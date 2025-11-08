Throwing stones at the Head of State is not protest; it’s lawlessness- Simon Mulenga Mwila

Simon Mulenga Mwila writes

I have just come across reports that President Hakainde Hichilema was forced to abandon his address at Chiwempala Market after angry Sensele Mine small-scale miners began throwing stones at the stage.





This incident, while unfortunate, should serve as a wake-up call for both the leadership and the citizens. It’s not just about the act of violence it’s about what it represents. A nation under pressure, a people growing impatient, and a disconnect between those who govern and those who feel forgotten.





Throwing stones at the Head of State is not protest; it’s lawlessness.



But dismissing the frustrations of ordinary citizens as mere lawlessness is also a mistake. When people reach a point of desperation, it signals that communication, trust, and hope have broken down.





We must condemn the violence but we must also confront the truth it reveals. Zambia is hurting. People are struggling. They want to be heard.



True leadership requires listening, not just talking.

And true citizenship requires restraint, not rage.





Let us choose the harder path, the path of dialogue, justice, and peace.



May wisdom prevail over anger, and unity triumph over division. 🇿🇲 🙏