TI-Z CHALLENGES UPND OVER WITHHELD ADOPTION PAPERS.



By Michael Himusa Jnr



Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has expressed concern over reports that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is allegedly withholding adoption papers from aspiring candidates who did not qualify under the party’s internal adoption process.





TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says while political parties have the right to determine their internal selection procedures, withholding adoption documents in a manner that prevents candidates from pursuing other lawful avenues raises serious democratic and constitutional concerns.





Mr. Nyambe states that such actions risk undermining rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Zambia, particularly Article 21, which guarantees freedom of association, and Article 52(1), which provides eligible citizens with the right to contest elections, subject to qualifications prescribed by law.





He adds that political parties should not frustrate individuals from exercising their constitutional rights through administrative or procedural restrictions.





Mr. Nyambe has since urged the UPND and all political parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, release any withheld adoption documents, and ensure aspiring candidates are able to freely exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation, or obstruction.



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