A TikTok star has been found murd£red along with her husband and children inside a pickup truck in Mexico.

Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, was found de@d as well as her husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, 36, 13-year-old son Gael Santiago, and seven-year-old daughter Regina.

Mexican authorities found the abandoned grey Ford Ranger in Guadalajara, Jalisco, last Friday, August 22, but only confirmed their identities yesterday, August 28.

The family had moved to the Guadalajara metropolitan area for work just months earlier. Roberto was involved in buying and selling vehicles and in tomato farming in Michoacan state. Authorities believe the k!llings may be linked to his business activities.

Investigators tracked part of the pickup’s route using CCTV, which led them to a nearby mechanic’s workshop.

Prosecutor Alfonso Gutierrez Santillan said: “The scene was processed, and investigators found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the family was killed there.

“While the forensic results are not yet in, ballistic and blood evidence almost certainly confirm they were murdered at that location.”

Two men present at the workshop were taken in to give statements but were later released due to lack of evidence.

Upon leaving the prosecutor’s office, they met with two other individuals who had been waiting for them, as reported by NeedToKnow.

Minutes later, armed men intercepted the group and forcibly took three of them, while one managed to escape.

The three missing men remain unaccounted for, and authorities are seeking the fourth to obtain his statement.

Prosecutor Blanca Trujillo said: “Investigations show the perpetrators had been watching the exit for over two hours.

“It wasn’t an immediate attack – they waited until the group had moved a few metres before carrying out the abduction.”

Esmeralda, known online as Esmeralda FG, had tens of thousands of followers on social media. She shared lifestyle and travel content.