TikTok Takes Down Influencers In Russian Jobs Scandal

TikTok has taken down the accounts of several influencers who are involved in the Russian jobs scandal.

The glamorous world of South African social media influence has been plunged into chaos following the explosive revelation that a much-promoted Russian work programme was a dangerous front for alleged human trafficking and forced labour.

The scheme, known as the Alabuga START Programme, was sold to young women via TikTok by some of Mzansi’s most-followed personalities, promising an all-expenses-paid opportunity for education and employment. The reality, however, was a nightmare of confiscated passports and forced work in military manufacturing.



Industry experts point to the nation’s high youth unemployment as a key factor in the scam’s success. A social media analyst commented,

“The 48% unemployment rate among young women creates a desperate hunger for opportunity. These influencers, whether knowingly or not, exploited that vulnerability for a payday, making them complicit in a truly sinister operation.”

TikTok Takes Action Amidst Public Outcry

The public backlash was swift and severe, leading to direct consequences for those involved. The platform X was flooded with demands for accountability, prompting TikTok to issue permanent bans on the accounts of several major influencers linked to the campaign, including Cyan Boujee, Seemah Mango, Peachy Sprinkle, and Zillewizzy. The platform stated the removals were for violating its policies on harmful misinformation and coordinated deceptive activity.

In the wake of the bans, a wave of tearful apologies flooded other social media channels. Cyan Boujee insisted,

“I wasn’t in it for the money,” claiming she had not received any payment for her promotional posts. Another influencer, Seemah Mango, offered a mea culpa to her followers, admitting, “I should have researched better. I ignored the red flags, and for that I am truly sorry.”

Agencies Scramble As Government Investigation Looms

Behind the scenes, the talent agencies representing these influencers are in full-scale damage control mode. In a rare joint statement, a coalition of agencies confirmed that an astonishing 40 content creators were involved in promoting the Russian scheme. It is widely speculated that influencers were paid between R50,000 and R150,000 for their endorsements, a fact that raises severe ethical questions under advertising standards.

The crisis is now moving from the digital realm to the highest levels of government. Agencies have been summoned to a meeting with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster to answer for their role in the scandal, which is being investigated for potential human trafficking and labour violations. The Russian embassy in Pretoria has denied all allegations, calling international reports “unfounded.”

However, this stance is contradicted by actions on the ground, with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirming it assisted in the rescue of at least one South African woman from the programme after she appealed to the embassy in Moscow. Officials have issued a stern warning to the public. Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel urged caution, stating,

“The public must be extremely cautious of these schemes. If it looks too good to be true, it usually is.”