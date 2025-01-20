TikToker Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Forcing A Fish To Drink Beer In Viral Video

A TikToker from Johannesburg is being sued by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), which has taken a firm stand against animal cruelty after causing widespread public outrage. In a controversial video that quickly went viral, the content creator was seen force-feeding beer to a fish, an act that many found deeply disturbing.

The shocking footage shows the man holding a fish and pouring beer into its mouth while laughing. In another video part, he forces two fish to “kiss” for amusement. These actions have drawn harsh criticism from social media users, animal welfare groups, and the general public alike.



NSPCA Takes Legal Action



The NSPCA has identified the individual responsible and is preparing to lay charges under South Africa’s Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. The organization’s spokesperson, Jacques Peacock, confirmed their intent to pursue criminal charges, emphasizing that such acts of cruelty carry serious legal consequences.

“The NSPCA will be filing criminal charges against the individual seen in the video force-feeding beer to a common carp,” said Jacques Peacock.

The penalties for violating the act may include imprisonment, fines, or a suspended sentence, depending on the severity of the offence.

Animal Cruelty as Entertainment: A Troubling Trend

This incident is part of a growing trend of animal cruelty videos appearing on social media platforms like TikTok. Peacock noted that such content often requires extensive time and effort from inspectors to investigate and bring offenders to justice.

In a similar case from October 2023, a python was filmed being forced to drink beer, though the culprits were never identified.

TikToker Faces Backlash and Legal Consequences

According to Independent Online, the TikToker has admitted that the animal cruelty video was intended as a joke. However, this admission has done little to quell the public’s anger. Many social media users have condemned his actions, calling for accountability and justice for the harm inflicted on the animals.

Encouraging Respect for Animal Welfare

The NSPCA hopes this case will warn others who might consider exploiting animals for entertainment. The organization also praised the public for their strong stance against the video, highlighting the growing awareness of the need to treat all animals, including fish, with compassion and respect.

“We are encouraged by the outpouring of support for animal welfare, which demonstrates that people care deeply about preventing cruelty to all living creatures,” Peacock added.