Timbaland Trashes Modern Music

Timbaland is not moved by today’s current music, and feels that despite controversy surrounding the technology, AI is the purest creative tool right now.

Appearing on The Inner Court this week, Timbo explained his reasoning.

“This election just divided us. What I mean by that – it divided the music. It sound bland, it sound boring,” he said. “We talk about AI, but shit, that’s the only thing that has a pure soul right now that you could create something and express your true feelings and it comes out beautiful.

He continued: “But I just feel like right now everything is just discombobulated. Which aligns with everything in the world.”

Earlier this month, Timbaland revealed he made some huge hits for JAY-Z and Beyoncé while struggling with substance abuse.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, the legendary producer discussed working on Hov’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, Bey’s “Drunk in Love” and Justin Timberlake’s massive The 20/20 Experience while in the throes of his drug addiction.

“It was fun. Those were cool albums, but my best work was done when I wasn’t on drugs. That’s facts,” he said.

“It was just fun, creating. I was doing all of those albums back to back. It was just that experience… They were great, but they don’t stand [against] my big records.”

Timbo went on to admit that he preferred his earlier work to those early 2010s creations: “I look back at it now and they were great, but they don’t stand out like my big records, like ‘Big Pimpin,’ ‘Dirt Off Ya Shoulder’ and ‘One In a Million.’



“Those are drug-free, so when I look back at my highlights, that [period] is probably a dip. Even though it was still good, that’s just God-given talent in me. Like, God still having his hand on me — that’s why those songs were still beautiful, but they don’t have, like, FutureSex/LoveSounds in them.”