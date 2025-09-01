TIMBER PRODUCERS SAY SECTOR FARED BETTER UNDER PF COMPARED TO UPND
By Michael Kaluba
The Timber Producers’ Association of Zambia-TPAZ president Charles Masange has charged that the UPND government has neglected the timber industry, saying the sector was better managed under the Patriotic Front-PF administration.
Mr. Masange argues that the industry currently suffers from a lack of political will, despite Zambia’s vast timber potential, particularly the mukula tree, whose trade remains suspended indefinitely.
The timber producers’ association president notes that under the PF, the sector benefited from government-backed projects such as the construction of schools and hospitals, but claims that under the UPND, even Constituency Development Fund-CDF projects are being captured by politically connected individuals.
Mr. Masange also points to policy inconsistencies, including the unresolved ban on Mukula exports, which he says was challenged in the courts and should have been restored following a ruling.
He further cites structural changes, such as the transfer of the forestry department to the new ministry of green economy and environment and ministerial reshuffles, as factors that have negatively impacted the sector and further made it difficult for industry players to access climate action funds from european partners for the past four years.
What do you mean by managed well under pf, you baggers killed the forestry completely, there is not reasonable timber in zambia and if UPND was principled natural timber should be burned for at least 30 years if our resources were to be avaliable for the unborn generation to find. What you were cutting under pf did not qualify for harvest as they were regarded as unmatured for harvest. Today’s timber business is actually deforestation of ungrown trees just in the name of timber business. When tree are fully grown one log can give planks equivalent to 10 of Today’s logs. Sometimes learn to eat with preservation, not because you want money. Mr HH burn timber cut in some over cut areas like central, western and eastern. I know some of you that had made millions in timber but broke to the core due to the fact that the resources where abundantly avaliable coupled with forestry department official a permit would export truck loads way above the allowed quantity.