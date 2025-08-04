“Time for Change is Now” – Democratic Union’s Ackim Antony Njobvu Mobbed by Supporters in Bauleni





Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu was this morning given a hero’s welcome in Bauleni compound, where hundreds of enthusiastic residents thronged the gates of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Thomas congregation to meet the man they described as “the face of the people’s hope.”





Fresh from attending Sunday service alongside DU Secretary General Kaunda Phiri and other senior party officials, President Njobvu stepped out of the sanctuary only to be surrounded by scores of residents who demanded he address their pressing challenges.





The crowd mainly women and youths raised serious concerns over worsening socio-economic conditions in the country, especially in high-density communities like Bauleni.





“We are suffering. Load shedding has destroyed our businesses,” cried one of the salon operators. “We go days without power, how are we supposed to feed our children?”





Another resident highlighted the water crisis in the area, revealing that women are forced to wake up as early as 03:00 hours to fetch water from limited sources a task that exposes them to physical danger from criminal gangs known locally as junkies.





“Youth unemployment is killing this community,” said a young man in the crowd. “Our brothers are turning to drugs and crime because they have nothing to do. We want change, and we want it now!”





President Njobvu, known for his grounded, people-first approach, did not shy away from addressing the crowd. In his brief but powerful address, he acknowledged the deep frustrations Zambians are going through and reminded them that their power lies in their vote.





“This government has failed you. They have failed to give you light, they have failed to give you water, and they have failed to give you a future,” Njobvu declared. “But next year, you will have the power to choose leaders who listen, leaders who care, and leaders who work for you. The Democratic Union is that alternative.”





He further stated that the DU is committed to implementing practical, community-based solutions including investing in small-scale renewable energy, expanding water infrastructure, and creating jobs through youth innovation hubs.



“We will not promise miracles. We will promise accountability, inclusion, and real solutions,” he said.





Njobvu’s reception in Bauleni is the latest in a series of growing public endorsements of the DU leader, who is fast emerging as a fresh voice in Zambian politics. His ability to connect with everyday citizens and speak to their lived experiences is winning him support across constituencies, especially among women and youth two of the most powerful demographics in the 2026 elections..





As he waved goodbye and was ushered into his vehicle, chants of “Njobvu! Njobvu! The people’s choice!” echoed across Bauleni’s dusty streets.



©️ KUMWESU | August 3, 2025