TIME FOR EXCUSES IS OVER – NSONEKA TELLS UPND



……A Call for Accountability, Integrity, and Fulfilled Promises



By Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala



Aspiring Katuba Constituency candidate, Mr. Isaac Mwendela Nsoneka, has issued a powerful call for accountability and integrity in political leadership. In a recent breakfast radio show appearance, Mr. Nsoneka emphasized the urgent need for leaders to move beyond excuses and focus on delivering the solutions they promised while in opposition. His message is a clear challenge to President Hakainde Hichilema, his Vice President, and the current administration to honor their commitments to the Zambian people.





Mr. Nsoneka underscored that leadership is fundamentally about taking responsibility for solving problems, not shifting blame. He argued that the current government has had three years to address the issues they highlighted during their campaign. This timeframe, he asserted, is sufficient for making significant progress on key promises.



“The time for blaming previous administrations has ended,” Mr. Nsoneka stated. “The people entrusted this government with the mandate to bring about change, and now is the time for them to deliver.”





Central to Mr. Nsoneka’s argument is the concept of integrity—honoring the promises made from political platforms. He pointed out that the government’s credibility and the trust of the electorate hinge on their ability to fulfill these promises genuinely. The electorate, he noted, expects visible progress, not perpetual excuses.



“Integrity is not just about honesty; it’s about keeping the promises made to the people. The government must demonstrate that their commitments were made in good faith and with the intent to act on them,” he added.





Mr. Nsoneka argued that three years is ample time for any administration to initiate and implement meaningful reforms. He stressed that the failure to show tangible results within this period would inevitably lead to disillusionment among the electorate. If the government does not fulfill its promises, people will naturally begin to seek alternatives.





“Three years is enough time to see progress,” he insisted. “If the government continues to falter, the people will look for other leaders who can deliver on their promises.”





Mr. Nsoneka’s remarks are both a warning and a call to action. The current administration must recognize that the patience of the electorate is not infinite. Accountability, integrity, and the fulfillment of promises are non-negotiable pillars of effective governance. Failure to adhere to these principles will push voters to consider alternative leadership options.



As Zambia approaches a critical juncture, Mr. Nsoneka’s message is a stark reminder that genuine leadership requires more than just rhetoric—it demands results. The government must now rise to the occasion, demonstrating that they are capable of turning their pledges into reality.



UPND lead or step aside