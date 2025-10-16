Time for President Mnangagwa to uphold his constitutional oath

Time and time again, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that he is a constitutionalist, a man who upholds the rule of law and respects the will of the people as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. He has constantly emphasised that his leadership is guided by constitutional principles and democratic values.

However, the current attempts by Daniel Gware and his crew to push for constitutional manipulation, aimed at extending the presidential term beyond what the law allows are in direct contradiction to everything the President has stood for. It is concerning that individuals within the ruling party appear determined to pressure the Head of State into breaking the very law he helped craft and swore to defend.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution is not just a document of convenience, it is the supreme law of the land, a product of the people’s will and a symbol of their hope for accountable governance. Any effort to tamper with its provisions for political gain undermines the integrity of our democracy and betrays the trust of the citizens who voted for it.

Now, as the ZANU PF 22nd Annual National People’s Conference is just hours away, the moment of truth has arrived. This conference presents President Mnangagwa with the perfect opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the Constitution and silence those who are advocating for unconstitutional amendments.

True leadership is measured not by how much power one can accumulate, but by how faithfully one can protect the institutions that safeguard the people’s rights and freedoms. The President must use this platform to decisively put this matter to rest and demonstrate to Zimbabwe and to the world that he remains a leader of principle, integrity and constitutional fidelity.

The nation awaits his word.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

+263772278161