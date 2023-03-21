TIME NOT ON HH, UPND’s SIDE – BRILL

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE greatest enemy for UPND is time, 2026 is looking like tomorrow, says Southern Province Socialist Party secretary Aggephrey Brill.

In a statement to The Mast, Brill said the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema are panicking.

“The greatest enemy for HH and the UPND as a whole is time, which is not on their side. HH is haunted by time and 2026 is now looking like tomorrow,” he said. “HH is trying by hook and crook to turn the lies he articulated in his 2021 campaign into reality but it is just not working as he thought.

This is not surprising because like comrade Fred M’membe says ‘lies have very short legs’.” Brill said President Hichilema’s “lies are taking him nowhere but just into self-shame and confusion”.

“This has resulted in HH and UPND operating in a punic. UPND is divided into two groups and not attractive to most Zambians. There is a first group from the UPND who think maybe one day HH will turn out like a hero and will perform a miracle in our favour, our economy. This is a fake hope because of the old capitalistic economics which HH and [finance minister Dr Situmbeko] Musokotwane practice.

These can’t spin our economy any more but will only sell out Zambians to the USA and other Western countries,” he argued. “The other half from UPND which is a bigger bloc have lost all hope in HH and UPND like other Zambians. Southern Province that once in whole believed in HH as a saviour is now seeing him as an infamous stingy like man. A sorry sight indeed for Southern Province in particular and Zambia in general.”

Brill said President Hichilema was practicing patriarchy policies and economics.

He said the UPND cares less for women and youths.

“Patriarchy is an evil misplaced prejudice that make those who practice it believe that they are better than the common people. They think they are better than the female folks or the young and hence manipulate them and place themselves as top dogs in decision making and profit gain,” he said. “They tax little village girls and women every month on sanitary pads.”

Brill accused NGOs of playing to the gallery by being silent on sanitary pads.

“NGOs claim to represent people, women, in particular for NGOCC and the YWCA but mostly they serve the interest of their funders than our Zambian people. They are only protecting their financial interests and now are failing to speak for women.

Yes, Madam Mutinta Hichilema did donate sanitary pads at Chaba School in Livingstone. I thought this would be done throughout Zambia and perpetually, but alas this was only a display of public relations not from the heart of the mother,” charged Brill. “HH is in a dire straits. His time is done.

This loss of trust in HH and the whole UPND leadership across Zambia is the greatest signal that time is out on the side of HH.”

