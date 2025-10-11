TIME TO REDEEM ZAMBIA – MUNDUBILE



During my interview on Prime Television with Frank Mutubila, I called on my fellow opposition leaders to rise above personal ambition and unite for the sake of our nation.





If we continue working in isolation, Zambia risks political paralysis while our people continue to suffer under economic hardship.





“If you crawl to Community House at night, you cannot stand for the people by day. This is not the time to sell our souls for allowances , it is the time to redeem them for Zambia.”





Unity must be built on shared values, transparency, and patriotism and not on personal gain or secret dealings. The ruling party benefits most when the opposition is divided, compromised, or competing for short-term rewards.





Zambians are crying for liberation. We are in our second struggle for independence … not from colonial rule, but from poverty, corruption, and political greed.





True political funding must be transparent and handled through proper party structures. Only then can we rebuild trust and restore integrity in our politics.





“Unity is not a slogan. It is the only weapon left for the suffering Zambian people.”



#TimeToRedeemZambia #ZambiaFirst



Brian Mundubile

Mporokoso member of Parliament