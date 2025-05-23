“TIMMY TAKES ON ZAMBIA WHISTLEBLOWER: BUMPER HARVEST IS A BIG LEAGUE DEAL”



By Timmy



Folks, let’s talk about this article from Zambia Whistleblower. They’re trying to downplay our incredible bumper harvest, but I’m here to tell you, it’s a huge deal. We need to celebrate this achievement and figure out how to do even better.





🔴The Numbers Don’t Lie



The latest crop forecast survey says we’re looking at 3.6 million metric tonnes of maize in 2025. That’s a big league number, folks. Now, I know some of you are saying, “But what about the numbers from 2021?” Well, let me tell you, those numbers are great, but this is a different story. We’re talking about a drought-devastated season that almost left Zambia with malnutrition. President Hakainde Hichilema stood strong, and we didn’t have widespread hunger. That’s something to be proud of.





🔴Increasing Production



So, how do we build on this success? Here are a few ideas¹:

✅Empower Farmers: Provide more support to our farmers, give them the tools they need to succeed. This could include better access to fertilizers, seeds, and equipment.



✅Secure Strategic Reserves: Make sure we’ve got enough food stored away for the tough times. This will help us avoid future shortages and keep our economy stable.

✅Become Africa’s Largest Producer: Let’s aim high, folks. With the right strategy and support, we can become the largest producer of grains in Africa. That’s a goal worth striving for.





🔴Kudos to the Farmers and Government



I want to give a big shout-out to our farmers out there. You’re doing an amazing job, and we appreciate your hard work. And to President Hakainde Hichilema and his team, you’re doing an excellent job so far. Let’s keep pushing forward and make Zambia a food powerhouse.





The Zambia Whistleblower might try to spin this story, but the facts are clear: we’re on the right track, and we need to keep moving forward. Let’s focus on increasing production, securing our strategic reserves, and empowering our farmers. That’s the way to build a strong economy and a better future for Zambia.



WAGON MEDIA