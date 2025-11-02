Tinubu orders the Nigerian Armed Forces to be on full alert amid growing tension with the United States

Breaking News: Tinubu Orders Nigerian Military to Stand By — “If They Strike Us Once, We Strike Them Five!”





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly ordered the Nigerian Armed Forces to be on full alert amid growing tension with the United States, declaring that “Nigeria will never be intimidated or bullied by any foreign power.”





According to a senior source in the Presidential Villa, Tinubu made the statement after receiving intelligence reports suggesting possible foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs.





“Tell the world that Nigeria is ready. If they strike us once, we will strike them five times. We will defend our land, our people, and our sovereignty with everything we have,” Tinubu said, addressing top military officers in Abuja





The President emphasized that “no nation, no matter how powerful, will decide Nigeria’s destiny,” warning that “those who think they can push Nigeria around will meet a resistance they never imagined.”





Tinubu concluded by urging Nigerians to remain united and steadfast, adding that “this is the time to show the world that Nigeria is not a playground for foreign control.”