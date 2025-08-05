Tinubu rewards Nigeria’s national women’s basketball players with $100,000 each, flats following Afrobasket win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has awarded Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with a $100,000 cash prize for each player, a three-bedroom flat, and conferred upon them the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), in celebration of their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a special reception at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, on Monday evening. The event was held to formally honour the team following their dominant 78–64 victory over Mali in the final held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Coaches and members of the technical crew were also recognised, each receiving $50,000, a three-bedroom flat, and the OON honour.

In attendance at the ceremony were First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Wife of the Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima, and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who all joined in welcoming the team on behalf of the President.

Vice President Shettima praised the players for their resilience and outstanding performance, stating, “You have brought great pride to Nigeria. Your excellence on the court has once again put our nation on the global map for sporting greatness.”

D’Tigress’ recent AfroBasket championship marks their fifth consecutive title since 2017 and seventh overall, cementing their legacy as the most dominant team in African women’s basketball history.

Monday’s reception was attended by top government figures, including Senator Garba Maidoki, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youths and Sports Development, and Hon. Kabiru Amadou, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

This recognition comes on the heels of another state reception hosted by President Tinubu for the Super Falcons, following their tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title win in Morocco.