 Tivo Shikapwasha mourns Dad

My dad was a hero – Tivo Shikapwasha

TIVO Shikapwasha, the son of the late former minister and ex- Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt General Ronnie Shikapwasha has described his father as a hero.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has sent his condolences to the family.

Retired Lieutenant General Shikapwasha died last evening with close relatives confirming the death following rumours that he had passed after a shooting incident at his house.

In a Facebook post today, Shikapwasha’s Tivo, a famous videographer and businessman, said his father will forever be his hero.

He expressed his gratitude to those that were encouraging him through prayers.

“Thank you all for your Prayers. Dad has gone to be with the Lord. (Dad) Forever My Hero.”

And President Hichilema joined other Zambians such as the ZAF commander Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni to pen down a message of encouragement to the Shikapwasha family during the heart wrenching time.

“We received the news of the passing of General Ronnie Shikapwasha, former Zambia Airforce Commander and Cabinet Minister, with profound sadness,” the Head of State wrote.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time”

Details of what transpired leading to the shooting is still scanty as police say they are conducting investigations.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga called on the public to allow the service do its investigations without interference and appealed to the public not to jump into conclusions or speculations.

However, rumors are already making rounds that the wife to the late minister pulled the trigger at the Ibex Hill residence on Sunday evening, leaving him in a critical condition at Maina Soko Military Hospital where he met his end.

Ronald Shikapwasha who was also a Reverend served as the Home Affairs minister of Zambia from February 9, 2003, to January 2005, later became Foreign minister until October 2006.

He was later returned to the Home Affairs minister, a role he kept until 2011 when his party, MMD, lost the General elections to the Patriotic Front.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba