TIZ MUST BE SERIOUS… it is a joke of the year to say the Police were professional in Kawambwa.  – MPUNDU

… it is a joke of the year to say the Police were professional in Kawambwa.



Nkana member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says it is a joke of the year for Transparency International Zambia – TIZ to insinuate that the police were professional during the just ended Kawambwa central by election.





Speaking during the ‘Let the People Talk’ program on radio Phoenix in Lusaka today, Hon. Mpundu said the TIZ must be serious in the matter they deal with national matters.



He said PeP President Sean Tembo was attacked by suspected UPND cadres right in front of a senior police officer and nothing was done to protect him.





” TIZ must be serious. It is a joke of the year to say the police acted professionally in the Kawambwa by election. PeP President Sean Tembo was attacked right in front of a senior police officer a Mr. Yuyi. This is a mockery to the Zambian people, ” Hon. Mpundu said.



And Hon. Mpundu said Zambia needs a government that will have a political will to ensure that the police service is independent.





” If I become President I will ensure that the police is independent. The President must stay off and ensure the police works according to the law. The police are working under heavy instructions, Hon. Mpundu said.



Meanwhile, Hon. Mpundu said he will always stand with the people even if it means being taken to jail or labeled.





” I would always stand with the people, even if you bring a USD10 million dollars I will always stand with the people. No matter the circumstances I am prepared to be insulted, labeled or taken to jail,” Hon. Mpundu said.



