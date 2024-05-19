To Allege That The Socialist Party Has Not Had A National Congress Is All Lies

TO ALLEGE THAT THE SP HAS NOT HAD A NATIONAL CONGRESS IS ALL LIES

By Faston Mwale, SP MCC

Those alleging that the Socialist Party (SP) has not had a National Congress since its formation in 2016 are suffering from serious mental fragmentation caused by irrational fear.

The SP was formally registered as a political party in 2017 and later officially launched on 31st March 2018. The Party held its First National Congress from 29th to 30th September 2019 at Dream Valley in Lusaka, Zambia. And this is well documented. The Party Manifesto was launched on 17th June 2020.

I can assert without any fear of contradiction that the SP is the most well-organized political organization in the country and the masses have commended the party for this admirable feature. All its party programs and activities are governed by three democratic principles namely: collective decision-making, active participation and transparency.

In the context of the declining popularity of the United Party National Development (UPND), political permutations are changing. The Socialist Party is becoming a decisive factor on Zambia’s political landscape.

The claim by troubled Miles Sampa that the Socialist Party has not held a National Congress since its inception and that Dr. Fred M’membe imposed himself on the SP is an appalling distortion, a cheap lie and is a sickness.

How can one undermine the sanctity of a Congressional National event that brought together over one thousand delegates from all provinces and claim that it never took off? We know that he is desperate, but let him tell the truth.

Politics based on the fabrication of deceptions, distortions, falsehood will not take them anywhere.The leadership of the SP has made it abundantly clear time and again, including on television appearances that the Second National Congress will be held in August 2024 as required by the Party’s Constitution.

Our leaders in SP are democrats and don’t tell lies! We have solid leadership that Zambia needs to take us out of the mess we find ourselves in today.