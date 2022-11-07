To Indicate That UPND Won In Mwense Because Of Violence Is Sheer Nonsense And Has No Justifiable Basis- Former PF Mwense MP Jacob Chongo

Former Mwense MP, Jacob Chongo analyses Mwense By-election

THE FALL OF PF IN MWENSE

I have quietly listened to all sorts of analyses, postmortems and other comments from Patriotic front members and sympathizers as reasons to why PF has lost the Council Chairperson by-election in Mwense district .

On the other hand the pro Upnd have also advanced their own reasons.

Well, people are entitled to their opinions. As for me, I too have my own reasons, and therefore have resolved to share with those who may care to appreciate. Because I choose to be open and frank, I risk offending certain individuals and groupings of individuals.

To all those I may offend , I ask of your tolerance. To those who care to know the truth, I hope they may learn something and use this to avert future disappointments or use it for their benefit.

First and foremost, let us remind ourselves as to : HOW DID THIS BY-ELECTION IN MWENSE COME ABOUT? Hard to be reminded on, WE LOST OUR LATE BROTHER AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON, HUMPHREY KAPAPULA in a suspected gruesome murder case whose investigations are still ongoing.

This death was painful and brought with it a number of speculations from our people. Let us be reminded also that, Just months before 2021 general elections , the elder brother to the late Council chairperson, BOOKER KAPAPULA, who was one of the front runner contenders to stand on the PF ticket for MWENSE Constituency also died in what was rumoured to be a case of POISONING which I can’t confirm.

However, this death too had some unexplained circumstances and brought a lot of talks. You like it or not, these two deaths of blood brothers were in the minds of many in Mwense district, particularly mwense constituency and had some perceptions to them. Political perceptions were not ruled out. This clearly explains that certain individuals of political nature could have been suspected to be behind.

Right or wrong, the patriotic front party(pf) needed to be careful in fronting certain individuals or groups of people who may have been “suspected “to be culprits of these unfortunate deaths. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the effort of the party, to try and investigate if the party itself or some of its associates could be thought to be behind. Seems the party never cared, a case that obviously was interpreted by many, that the party was not sympathetic to the family, friends and supporters of our departed colleagues.

To some, they may even have seen some of the perceived suspects being even in the forefront to pick the next candidate for the PF. In that case, would anyone expect support to go to a chosen candidate or the party itself? I doubt.

Colleagues, I have kept this for long, but I choose to come out: I was the first and pioneer Pf MP for MWENSE Constituency in 2006 to 2011, when Hon Mabumba took over, following my being kicked out of the party because of the NCC sins that I together with 25 other members of parliament who defied the party and attended the National Constitutional Conference (NCC).

I got adopted by the MMD in 2011 but did not retain my seat. 2014 1st August, President Sata phoned me and asked that I rejoin the party that I contributed to. Sadly, president Sata died a few months later. Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Mumbi Phiri even invited me to be part of the welcoming reception for Hon Malanji and a Prince Mushili who were joining the PF from MMD, at CHANGACHANGA GROUNDS IN KWACHA CONSTITUENCY, KITWE.

From then, I was a very active pf member once more. I continued to do what I was positively capable of doing, especially in Mufulira where I have had a base.

I was called upon in the 2015 presidential by-election to go and help in Mwense where things looked bad. I did using my own resources, though it was evident the owner of the constituency was uncomfortable. I was summoned by Mufulira leadership to help in Kankoyo Constituency where things looked bad for our candidate, Hon Mushimba, in 2016. We delivered.

In all this, I used my own resources but just a little that the candidate managed, for fuel. Calls to help in Mwense were loud and I did what I could. Again I seemed not to be welcome.

2021, I was appointed vice chairperson for Mufulira Mobilization team and also a member of the Luapula provincial mobilisation team. Friends, I did all I could in the two provinces but using my own resources. I persevered because of the love I had for the party. Yes, honestly Mabumba this time called me to go and help, but unfortunately, failed to go because I was required to source for my own resources. Surprisingly, my other colleagues that were asked to help were provided for in everything, including vehicles and the required logistics. Honourables Chitotela, Chilufya and Chilangwa including our the SG, Davies Mwila were very much aware but……….. .However, I always encouraged my followers and supporters to be there with me, for Pf.

In all this period, Pf was in power and had every resource and opportunity to help, but I ONLY DIED FOR THE PARTY. Colleagues, I have been one of the few people that have been respected by the people I was privileged to serve, after so many years. No election comes in Mwense without my people asking me which way they go. I have accordingly guided. Civil servants that were in Mwense the time I served have always been with me and have been supportive. But unfortunately, I have been an enemy of the leadership of the party that I served with.

All I am saying colleagues is that: IT WILL BE SUICIDAL FOR THE PARTY LEADERSHIP TO IGNORE INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN ANY GIVEN AREA AND THINK THEY CAN DO IT ALONE. A GIID LEADER IS ONE WHO EMBRACES EVERYONE, BECAUSE TRUE LEADERSHIP IS THAT WHICH PREVAILS IN THE MIDST OF PROBLEMS, including the people you may not like.

To be honest, no anyone among PF leaders is capable of convincing the people, if they ignore the owners of the area. How can Hon Kambwili, Mundubile, Kafwaya or Chilangwa campaign in MBERESHI WARD FOR INSTANCE, AND FORGET TO INVITE PEOPLE LIKE HONOURABLE SAMUEL CHITONGE, who served them and lived with them as village mates?

How can strangers be belived by LUFUBU WARD voters in Mwansabombwe Constituency , leaving out Hon Chitonge, the former MP and a faithful follower of the PF. All this colleagues is coming from hatred and mistrust against former leaders and selfishness by those involved because they don’t want to give a Kwacha to those they think can takeover, if they expose them.

Let me warn PF leadership : If you won’t throw out selfishness, feeling of being important to those you need to be humble to, YOU MUST FORGET GETTING BACK TO LEADERSHIP OF THIS COUNTRY.

The MWENSE loss is painful yes but it is obvious. No single family in Mwense is more important than all the families in Mwense district. All are equal and equal stakeholders and must be treated the same way. No rich person of Mwense district shall be allowed to impose themselves on the people of Mwense. If some of the leaders of PF do benefit from the riches of some individuals in Mwense district, who may threaten political lives of others using their riches, better they be reminded that the poor Zambians are more powerful United and shall influence each other in poverty and use every means to choose poor leaders out of themselves. People must be respected for who they are.

I am a believer in the powers of the poor. President FTJ Chiluba, President Sata had tutored me enough how to respect the poor. 2003, president Chiluba helped me to know how the poor can triumph over the rich: I participated in the Pebe Kabesa ward by-election, in the village of the two fallen heroes, the Kapapula brothers, when we won the first Pf Councillorship in Mwense and the whole Luapula province, if not country wide, other than the MP seat win by Mpankata Musonda. We beat the rich MMD. I was there when the poor miners influenced the election of the late KAB MANDA in kantanshi constituency.

I was the constitution Secretary for Kantanshi constituency when President Sata taught us how to defeat the rich MMD and it’s rich Candidate, Mr Kalimanshi, in a bye election after the demise of KAB Manda, when Chairman Simbeye and myself, adopted Hon Mukanga Yamfwa and had him elected as MP for Kantanshi Constituency. I have enough lessons on how not to mistreat or look down on poor people .

These poor people always look for people to give them a message of hope. That is what matters. We shall not accept where our people are enticed on temporal financial benefits. Let us strive to fight for them of better lives. in case people didn’t know, the candidate for Upnd didn’t even have adequate resources to see him through the Constituency where Pf easily reached. Are you not surprised why in such areas, like Nkanga ward where upnd hardly went and Kapela ward in MUSANGU village, and the ward where the murdered Kapapula came from, all in Mwense Constituency, wards that PF have been winning with eyes closed, this time they were shocked. The difference of votes in the three wards combined, are the difference separating pf and Upnd. If PF have to go a long way, let the leadership humble themselves like president Sata did. Let Pf respect everyone that suffered for PF. People are not looking for favors and money which you failed to give when you were swimming in money with cadres that never suffered for the party. Just respect and recognize those you neglected because they have a following that can silently cry to them as to what next…… . Politicians have long lives, they never die until they die. Wonder how Hon VJ Mwanga and Hon Munkombwe remained relevant in the eyes of real political leaders? Wonder how our RB was surprisingly raised from the “dead” and became Vice President and later President? Everyone in politics is important, and every issue in politics need careful scrutiny before you choose to ignore them. Lastly, YES, WE AND I ABBOUR VIOLENCE AND VIOLENCE MUST NOT GET ITS ROOTS IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS. I regret a few incidences reported during these gone by elections, including Mwense. BUT TO INDICATE THAT UPND WIN IN MWENSE BECAUSE OF VIOLENCE IS SHEER NONSENSE AND HAS NO JUSTIFIABLE BASIS. LET THE NEW COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON GET TO WORK AND WORK FOR OUR PEOPLE WITHOUT HINDRANCE. WE WANT DEVELOPMENT NOW! I hope I haven’t offended, but I am happy I speak my mind.