TO THOSE WHO ARE STILL DOUBTING, THIS IS THE DEATH CERTIFICATE OF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU-Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

TO THOSE WHO ARE STILL DOUBTING, THIS IS THE DEATH CERTIFICATE OF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

Firstly I am sad that it has reached this point where such information has to be displayed in public all because of the stubbornness of Makebi Zulu and the so called family members.

According to the death certificate the cause of death is Septic Shock, Multi-Organ Failure and Oesophageal Cancer.

I also picked up the article below which is true according to the information I got immediately he died.

The hospital that had been attending to him since January cleared him and scheduled a review for three to four months later; he was an outpatient.

A different hospital then called him, recommending minor surgery to improve his health problem.

He went for an appointment on a Thursday and underwent a seven-hour operation on Saturday from about 7:00 to 14:00; the operation was successful, and he was taken to a recovery ward, where he was responsive.

On Sunday, the doctors said he had developed a chest infection, and he was put on medication.

On Thursday morning, he passed on.

So, people shouldn’t think there are tricks behind his death, it was natural.

