To those who want to harm Chabinga: think twice. If you are unhappy, take the matter to court and fight it legally- Sikaile Sikaile

THE WAR IN THE PF PLEASE GRANT RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA A BAIL



A few months ago I said the PF would not have a presidential candidate. I advised those aspiring to run to find another way to resolve this before it was too late. This problem was created by the PF itself and is driven by the selfishness which is eating the party even now. The Toonse Alliance has collapsed because of that selfishness.





I also said that, as ridiculous as Chabinga may sound to some, the reality is that the PF’s own rules and the constitution of Zambia recognize him. For those who laugh at Chabinga: the PF constitution allows a convention only every five years; the last one was in 2023, which ushered in Miles Sampa as PF president before he handed over to Chabinga and there are still a dozen court documents before the courts.





In fact, Chabinga has influence, and while PF factions respond with arrogance, he cites the laws of Zambia. I would not be surprised to see the court issue bench warrants for those who defied court orders by holding meetings at the party secretariat today. It is my prayer that the court grants Raphael Nakachinda bail as well don’t ask me why.





A few months ago I predicted war inside the PF and many thought it a joke. To those who want to harm Chabinga: think twice. If you are unhappy, take the matter to court and fight it legally. Makebi Zulu is a lawyer ask him whether Chabinga is right or wrong.





My advice is to form new political parties and mobilize as soon as possible. Otherwise, PF is a locked up organization. Politics is not for kids.





Sikaile C Sikaile

Katombola Constituency Independent Aspiring MP for 2026