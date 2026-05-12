TOBACCO BILL MARKS INDUSTRY’S DARKEST PERIOD – KALABA



Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has described the passing of the Tobacco Control Bill, 2026 by Parliament as the darkest period for Zambia’s tobacco industry.





He has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema not to assent to the legislation, warning that its consequences would devastate farmers, retailers, and the wider economy.





Mr Kalaba said the Bill threatens to dismantle livelihoods in rural communities where tobacco farming is the main source of income.





He argued that the law imposes restrictions without offering a structured transition plan, leaving thousands of families vulnerable to income instability.





Mr Kalaba said many companies have scaled back their purchases this season, with only a few still buying, because they anticipated the Bill becoming law.



He said this has placed enormous stress on farmers who depend on tobacco sales to survive.





Mr Kalaba further noted that the hospitality and retail sectors would suffer under rigid smoking restrictions that reduce customer flexibility and suppress revenue.



He cautioned that overregulation risks shrinking formal markets and expanding illicit trade, undermining both government revenue and public safety.





Mr Kalaba said business owners would be unfairly burdened with enforcement duties, facing heavy fines and imprisonment that discourage compliance.





He insisted that while regulation is necessary, Zambia must avoid copy‑and‑paste legislation that ignores local realities.



Mr Kalaba stressed that the Bill, in its current form, is punitive rather than protective, and urged the Head of State to withhold assent until the law is re‑examined with broader consultation.





“This is not just about tobacco, it is about survival. Families depend on this crop, and without a clear plan to safeguard livelihoods, this law will bring more harm than good,” he said.





He pointed to South Africa as an example, where strict tobacco regulations led to significant job losses in the sector, warning that Zambia risks repeating the same mistakes if the Bill is signed into law.





Mr Kalaba added that if the Bill is assented to, he will review some of its clauses once in State House this year, to ensure that the legislation is balanced and does not harm the very citizens it seeks to protect.



This is contained in a statement issued by the CF Media Team.