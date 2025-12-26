TODAY DOES NOT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS – PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT BRIAN MUNDUBILE

It does not feel like Christmas today, says PF presidential hopeful, Mundubile

He writes the below:

Today, I speak not as a lawmaker or public servant, but as a son of this soil — a fellow citizen burdened by the weight of our shared suffering. On this Christmas Day, my heart bleeds.

“It does not feel like Christmas. The joy, the warmth, the hope — all have been eclipsed by the harsh realities confronting our nation.”

Since independence in 1964, never has the cost of living soared so mercilessly. Zambia, rich in minerals and promise, now kneels before the IMF and World Bank with a begging bowl. What a shame.

It is a betrayal of our potential. I think of my grandmother in Mporokoso, my aunt in Shangombo, and the families in Petauke — all struggling to survive.

Zambian children are going to bed hungry. Mothers are dying in childbirth at rates worse than when we were a fledgling republic. Farmers remain unpaid, their dignity trampled, while the government splashes money on constitutional amendments that feed no one.

Hundreds languish in jail for daring to speak out — more than during the entire 27 years of UNIP’s single-party rule. Our judiciary is crippled, our legislature compromised, and our freedoms — of speech, assembly, and conscience — are under siege.

Inflation bites with double-digit cruelty. Poverty now threatens 80% of our people. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. If we do not unite now — as opposition, as patriots — we risk losing Zambia altogether beyond August 13th.

And how can we celebrate Christmas when our sixth President, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, lies frozen in a Pretoria morgue — denied dignity by the state? What does his burial cost in empathy? What does it gain in justice? How does keeping him frozen reduce poverty?

“Mr. Hichilema, the continent is watching. History will judge you harshly. How do you sleep at night sir?”

I remember Christmases of laughter, of music, of shared meals and hope. Today, I see despair. But I also see resolve. Let us rise, not in anger, but in unity. Let us reclaim our country, our dignity, our future.

God bless Zambia.

— Hon. Brian Mundubile, MP

Presidential Aspirant.