TODAY I HAVE OFFICIALLY APPLIED FOR ADOPTION AS UPND CANDIDATE FOR THE LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION- Anderson Banda

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Anderson Banda writes ……



TODAY I HAVE OFFICIALLY APPLIED FOR ADOPTION AS UPND CANDIDATE FOR THE LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION



Today, I am proud to announce that I have officially submitted my application for adoption as the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate for the upcoming Lumezi Parliamentary By-Election.



Let me put it clearly and on record: my decision to enter this race is driven purely by my deep passion and commitment to the people of Lumezi. I was born and raised in Mbeluka Village, Chief Chitungulu, and I have firsthand experience of the daily challenges our people face.



For decades, Lumezi has remained underdeveloped while other districts across the nation progress. Now that I am no longer a boy but a grown man, it is time for me to rise and take decisive action. I am stepping forward to serve not for personal gain, but to be a voice for the voiceless, and to be the change Lumezi desperately needs.



I am a proud supporter of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema a relationship and belief I have held for over 20 years. I carry the vision of our President, and I believe in his agenda for national development, unity, and progress. I cannot stand by while a few self-serving individuals try to derail that vision and leave Lumezi behind.



My mission is clear: to work for the people of Lumezi with no fear and no favor. I am here to ensure our district is properly represented in Parliament, where our challenges, our suffering, and our aspirations can be heard and addressed.



Thank you for your continued support and prayers as we move forward in unity, determined to serve the interests of the many, and not the few.



May God bless you all.



Anderson Banda

Mwana wa Pakomo

Wiza! Wiza!