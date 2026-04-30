Today in Parliament: NAPSA BILL, 2026

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Today in Parliament: NAPSA BILL, 2026

The Minister of Labour and Social Security

The National Pensions Scheme – Bill



– To continue the existence of the National
Pensions Scheme Authority and re-define its functions;

– Re-constitute the Board of the National Pension Scheme Authority and re-define its functions;



– Continue the existence of the membership, contributions and benefits structure under the
National Pension Scheme and provide for its administration and management;



– Provide for the establishment of sub-schemes;

– Establish the National Pensions Scheme Fund and provide for its administration and management;



– Provide for the registration of employers and members;

– Provide for the payment of pensions contributions;



– Provide for the payment of benefits; repeal and replace the National Pensions Scheme Act, 1996;

– And provide for matters connected with, or
incidental to, the foregoing.

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