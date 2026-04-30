Today in Parliament: NAPSA BILL, 2026



The Minister of Labour and Social Security



The National Pensions Scheme – Bill





– To continue the existence of the National

Pensions Scheme Authority and re-define its functions;



– Re-constitute the Board of the National Pension Scheme Authority and re-define its functions;





– Continue the existence of the membership, contributions and benefits structure under the

National Pension Scheme and provide for its administration and management;





– Provide for the establishment of sub-schemes;



– Establish the National Pensions Scheme Fund and provide for its administration and management;





– Provide for the registration of employers and members;



– Provide for the payment of pensions contributions;





– Provide for the payment of benefits; repeal and replace the National Pensions Scheme Act, 1996;



– And provide for matters connected with, or

incidental to, the foregoing.