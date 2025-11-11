TOGETHER WE SHALL DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION FROM CAPTURE – KALABA



… says CF will ensure that Zambia remains a democracy anchored on the will of the people, not on the ambitions of a few.





…. stands in solidarity with the Oasis Forum and all Zambians who value constitutional integrity, justice, and the rule of law.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER, 11, 2025



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says his party is ready to stand with Zambians in defending the Constitution from capture and ensure that country remains a democracy anchored on the will of the people, not on the ambitions of a few.





Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles that the Constitution is not the property of any political party or president but rather the supreme law of the land and the heartbeat of the nation.





“We must all defend it from being mutilated to serve narrow political interests. We therefore urge President Hakainde Hichilema to withdraw Bill 7 immediately, disband the Technical Committee, and respect the will of the people. The Constitution belongs to Zambians, not to those in State House or their party structures,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“CF is deeply concerned that the current attempt to amend the Constitution through Bill 7 is not about strengthening democracy or improving governance. Rather, it is about giving President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) an electoral advantage ahead of next year’s general elections. This process is not about the will of the people; it is about the political survival of those in power,” he said.





And Mr. Kalaba has urged CF members countrywide to fully participate in the Black Friday Campaign, spearheaded by the Oasis Forum, to safeguard the integrity of our Constitution.





The CF leader said the party stands in solidarity with the Oasis Forum and all Zambians who value constitutional integrity, justice, and the rule of law.





“It is clear that the process embarked upon by the Technical Committee falls short of the wider consultations mandated by the Constitutional Court. What the Government calls “public consultation” is, in fact, a pre-arranged process designed to legitimize a predetermined outcome. The process has excluded the grassroots and ordinary Zambians, who are the rightful owners of the Constitution,” he said.



