“Tokyo Sexwale Says He Is Ready To Become President But Warns That Fighting For The ANC’s Top Position Could Put His Life And Political Future At Serious Risk”





South African billionaire and former ANC leader Tokyo Sexwale has revealed that he believes he has what it takes to lead the country as president, but admitted that contesting for the ANC’s highest position comes with what he described as “tremendous risk.”





Speaking during a recent interview, Sexwale said he remains confident in his leadership abilities and experience, but suggested that internal ANC politics can be dangerous, unpredictable and highly divisive.





His comments immediately sparked intense debate online, with some South Africans saying the ANC’s internal battles have become so ruthless that many powerful leaders fear entering the race for the party’s top job.





Sexwale, who was once seen as a strong contender for national leadership, has long been viewed as one of the ANC’s wealthiest and most influential figures. Over the years, he has built a major business empire while remaining connected to political discussions inside the ruling party.





Many social media users interpreted his “tremendous risk” comment as a warning about the brutal nature of ANC factional politics, where careers, reputations and alliances can collapse overnight.





Others believe his statement could signal that he may still be considering a bigger political comeback as South Africa moves closer to future ANC leadership battles.





The remarks have once again reopened debate about who could eventually replace President Cyril Ramaphosa and whether the ANC still has leaders capable of rebuilding public trust as the country faces rising unemployment, crime, corruption allegations and economic pressure.





Some South Africans praised Sexwale’s experience and liberation struggle history, while critics questioned whether another ANC veteran can truly bring change after decades of the party being in power.





The political conversation around the ANC’s future leadership is now heating up again — and Tokyo Sexwale’s latest comments have only added more fuel to the debate.