TOLL WAR AT SEA: INDONESIA SIGNALS MALACCA CHOKEPASS CASH GRAB AFTER IRAN LESSON



A geopolitical shockwave is rippling through Asia after Indonesia’s finance leadership floated the idea of charging ships a transit fee through the vital Strait of Malacca a move openly inspired by Iran’s hardline tactics in the Strait of Hormuz.





Finance officials suggested a shared toll system between Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, arguing the narrow passage one of the busiest in the world could generate huge revenue. The idea was swiftly rejected by both Singapore and Malaysia, but the debate has already triggered alarm across global shipping markets.





The strait is a lifeline for East Asia, carrying Middle Eastern oil to China, Japan, and South Korea, with China heavily dependent on it for energy security.





Analysts warn the Iran conflict has exposed a new reality: chokepoints can be weaponised. As military cooperation deepens in the region, the Malacca Strait is now emerging as a potential flashpoint in the global power game over trade, energy, and control of the world’s most critical sea lanes.