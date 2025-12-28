TOLLS INCREASED FOR MEDIUM HEAVY, AND ABNORMAL LOAD VEHICLES

Road toll fees for certain categories of vehicles will increase effective 1st January 2026, following the announcement by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, during the presentation of the 2026 National Budget.

National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila has confirmed that the increment will apply only to medium heavy vehicles, heavy vehicles, and abnormal load vehicles.

The new charges will take effect at all NRFA-operated toll gates, including those along the Lusaka–Ndola Road, which are operated under concession by MOIC-LN Consortium Limited.

Mr. Hamachila said toll fees for small vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, including cars, vans, and minibuses carrying up to 16 passengers, will remain unchanged at K20 per passage.

Light vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes up to 6.5 tonnes, including minibuses with 17 to 30 seats, will pay K40, while buses with over 30 seats will pay K50 per passage.

Under the new structure, medium heavy vehicles exceeding 6.5 tonnes with 2 to 4 axles will pay K200, while heavy vehicles with four axles and above will pay K300. Abnormal load vehicles will attract a toll fee of K1,000.

At the Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Gate between Ndola and Kitwe, toll fees will be K650 for medium heavy vehicles, K1,200 for heavy vehicles, and K2,400 for abnormal load vehicles.

Mr. Hamachila explained that the adjustments are intended to support the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of the road network, in view of rising infrastructure costs and the backlog in road maintenance nationwide.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that all toll revenues are channelled toward improving the country’s road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, motorists spoken to have welcomed the move, but have urged authorities to ensure consistent road maintenance so that users receive value for their money.