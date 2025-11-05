Toni Braxton Opens Up About Marriage to Birdman, Talks About Their Secret Wedding

Toni Braxton is opening up about her marriage to rapper Birdman, revealing how their decades-long friendship slowly turned into love, their secret 2024 wedding, and the challenges they faced soon after.

During an interview on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Braxton said she and Birdman had known each other for over two decades before romance ever started. “We’ve been friends for over 25 years. He used to go to all my shows. He was there for my baby shower, that kind of thing,” she said, adding that he “never crossed the line.”

According to People, the 58-year-old singer called Birdman, 56, her “dearest, dearest friend.” She recalled a funny moment when he came to see her perform in Beauty and the Beast. “He got there just before intermission and I’m like, ‘Why are you here so late?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I thought it was an opening act.’ I’m like, ‘It is Broadway. There is no opening act, dear.’”

Braxton and Birdman secretly got married on August 8, 2024. On their first anniversary, the Un-Break My Heart singer marked the occasion with a wedding-themed photo on Instagram captioned, “Happy Anniversary.”

The pair began dating in 2016, during the time Braxton was coping with lupus. She once said she never imagined her “bestie for like 15 or 16 years” would eventually become her husband.

After a few years together, they got engaged in 2018 but briefly split the following year, deleting their photos and unfollowing each other on social media. They later reunited onstage during one of her concerts in Atlanta.

However, in April 2025, reports revealed that Braxton had filed for divorce. Court documents showed they had separated on August 10, 2024, just two days after their wedding. Five months later, Braxton withdrew the divorce petition, with

When asked about their relationship now, Braxton said they’re “like peas and carrots,” hinting that their bond remains close despite the ups and downs.