TONSE ALLIANCE ACCUSES PRISON OFFICIALS OF BLOCKING ACCESS TO PF INCARCERATED MEMBERS





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Tonse Alliance has publicly accused officials at Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility in Chilanga District of deliberately denying them access to incarcerated Patriotic Front (PF) members, referring to them as political detainees.





Acting Alliance Chairperson Mr. Given Lubinda, who led a delegation to the facility, expressed strong disapproval of the prison authorities’ actions. He described the move as undemocratic and a violation of basic human rights.





Other leaders within the Tonse Alliance echoed Lubinda’s concerns, labelling the incident a direct attack on democratic values and a restriction of the opposition’s right to monitor and support its members.





The group has since demanded accountability from correctional officials and called on relevant government institutions to intervene and safeguard political freedoms.