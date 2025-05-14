TONSE ALLIANCE BLAMES UPND FOR RISING COST OF LIVING, CALLS FOR CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Tonse Alliance has criticized the United Party for National Development for allegedly failing to present a tangible plan to curb the rising cost of living, which they claim has doubled in the past years of UPND’s leadership.





Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo asserts that living expenses have surged from K5,200 in 2021 to K11,950 in 2025, leaving many Zambians struggling.



He further condemned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, arguing that it has failed to improve the economy or citizens’ livelihoods.





Mr. Tembo contends that the economic crisis can only be resolved through new leadership capable of inspiring hope and driving meaningful change.