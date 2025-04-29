TONSE ALLIANCE CALLS FOR MEETING OF COUNCIL OF LEADERS



FROM:The Tonse Alliance Secretary General



TO:All Tonse alliance Council of Leaders(CoL)

DATE:29 th April ,2025



NOTICE OF MEETING -URGENT COUNCIL OF LEADERS MEETING .



TAkE NOTICE that there shall be an urgent meeting for Tonse alliance Council of Leaders(CoL) on Saturday,3 Rd May,2025 at 0930 hrs at a venue to be advised.



AGENDA OF THE MEETING:



1.opening prayer



2.Acting Chairman s Welcoming remarks and calling the meeting to order.



3.Apologies



4.Consideration of Lumezi Constituency and other Local government by elections.



5.Pertinent Tonse Alliance Matters Concerning the governance of the Alliance as guided by the Tonse Chairman.



You are kindly advised to attend



Hon Raphael Nakacinda, MCC

PATRIOTIC FRONT/TONSE ALLIANCE SECRETARY GENERAL.



Cc:The Chairman

Tonse Alliance.