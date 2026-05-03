TONSE ALLIANCE COMMUNIQUE: APPLICATIONS, INTERVIEWS AND ADOPTION OF CANDIDATES FOR 13TH AUGUST, 2026 PRESIDENTIAL AND GENERAL ELECTIONS





3rd May, 2026



Following last evening’s Coucil of Leaders Executive Politburo Meeting chaired by President Brian Mundubile, who is also the Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate this year, the following resolutions were made for all our members and the public general to take note:





1. Special Extension Period for Applications



The Alliance will continue to receive applications from interested candidates at all levels until 5th May, 2026. The is a special extension of deadline to ensure that no one is left behind in line with our values of inclusive and equitable governance.





As per known procedure, please contact our Tonse Alliance Constituency Chairpersons, Provincial Chairpersons or designated Secretariat Directors for more information. In addition, the Tonse Alliance Chairman for Elections and Campaigns, Hon Japhen Mwakalombe is also available to guide on +260 965103063.





2. Interviews and Adoption of Candidates as Well as Announcements of Tonse Alliance Candidates



The Council of Leaders Executive Politburo deliberated and resolved the following timelines:





From 6th to 7th May: Constituency interviews of Parliamentary and Mayoral Candidates with report writing to the District Leadership.





From 8th to 9th May: District interviews of Parliamentary and Mayoral Candidates with report writing to the Provincial Leadership.





From 10th to 11th May: Provincial Leaders sit to review lower organs reports and submit their own to Secretariat.



From 12th to 15th May: Council of Leaders (COLs) sit in Lusaka to review, make decisions and adopt candidates.





On 15th or 16th May : Official announcement of all Tonse Alliance Candidates Countrywide.



From 12th to 16th May: Constituency and District structures to review, adopt and announce the lists of Tonse Alliance Councillor Candidates Countrywide.





3. Accreditation of 1,000 Presidential Supporters and Actual Nominations of and for President Brian Mundubile



It was resolved that the Alliance via the Secretariat and our SPV , FDD must officially secure a day and time with ECZ this week to ensure that the 1,000 BM supporters are accredited in sets of 100 in their respective provinces between 11th and 14th as per ECZ guidelines.





Our Tonse Alliance members and supporters of President Brian Mundubile shall be informed timely on the day and time our candidate shall do his physical nominations once ECZ responds this week.



In addition, it is important to take note in advance that the Presidential Nominations shall take place between 18th and 22nd May, 2026 as per ECZ guidance.





4. Provincial Chairpersons To Closely Coordinate and Cooperate With Tonse Secretariat, Leadership and Elections Chairman



The Council of Leaders Executive Politburo also acknowledged that Tonse Alliance Provincial leadership is fundamental and crucial in realizing inclusive leadership of all members and partners at district, constituency, ward and branch levels. This structure is the neck of the Alliance.





As such, Provincial leaders are hereby reminded that they have a huge responsibility to coordinate and harmonize their activities with Tonse Secretariat Secretary General through the designated directors, the Chairman for Elections and any other Tonse leaders when they are engaged or called upon. This is vital as Tonse Alliance is a coalition of different political players and partners.



In national duty and God’s blessings…



Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

Tonse Alliance Secretary General