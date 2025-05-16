Tonse Alliance Defends Lungu, Labels Current Leadership a “Failed Statesman”



The Tonse Alliance has come out strongly in defense of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu following remarks made by Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, who referred to Lungu as a “failed statesman.”





Speaking on behalf of the Alliance, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President and Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean E. Tembo dismissed the accusations against Lungu, instead turning the criticism on the current government leadership.





“We are surprised because this country only has one failed statesman, and that person is not Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Tembo said in a statement issued Thursday.





Tembo outlined what he termed as failures by the current administration, stating that the leadership had not lived up to its campaign promises.





“A failed statesman is a person who promised to reduce the price of mealie meal to K50 once he ascended to office, but has failed to do so, as the price of mealie meal is now more than K350,” he said. “And yet, this failed statesman has failed to render an apology to the Zambian people.”





Tembo further criticized the administration’s handling of freedom of expression, alleging that the enactment of new cyber laws has stifled citizens’ rights.





He also accused the government of failing to manage the health sector, particularly in the distribution of donated medicines, and claimed the leadership had mismanaged international relations and weaponized the judiciary to target political opponents.





“Failing to prevent theft of donated medicines is a perfect definition of a failed statesman,” Tembo charged.



He went on to condemn the export of electricity amid persistent load shedding in Zambia, calling it a betrayal of public interest.





“If Hon. Chipoka Mulenga is looking for a failed statesman, he should not look far because he sits with the failed statesman in Cabinet,” Tembo declared.





The Tonse Alliance, which is fielding Edgar Lungu as its 2026 presidential candidate, concluded by saying that Zambians are eagerly awaiting the next election.





“We intend to retire the failed statesman, in the national interest, come 13th August 2026,” Tembo said.



May 15, 2025

©️ KUMWESU