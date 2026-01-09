TONSE ALLIANCE GIVEN 14 DAYS TO ELECT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OR RISK YOUTH TAKEOVER

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

A consortium of civil society organisations within the Tonse Alliance has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the opposition grouping to elect a leader capable of challenging President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections.

The consortium warned that failure to do so by the end of January will result in youths taking over the process and electing a leader of their choice.

The group expressed concern over continued disorganisation and leadership wrangles within the opposition, blaming factionalism for weakening the Patriotic Front (PF).



Speaking at a press briefing, Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SAYSDA) President General Ibrahim Mwamba urged presidential aspirants to clearly state their intentions, saying prolonged indecision is wasting citizens’ time.

He challenged opposition leaders to declare whether Zambians should consider re-electing the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) if the opposition remains divided.

Mr. Mwamba described the confusion within the Tonse Alliance as disappointing, noting that many citizens had hoped for a credible and united opposition.

He further advised Caretaker Chairman Professor Dan Pule and PF faction leaders to reassess their positions and ensure a leader is elected before the end of January 2026.

At the same event, GENZ President Jason Mwanza appealed to aspirants to demonstrate genuine leadership qualities and avoid self-centred ambitions ahead of the August 2026 polls.

Meanwhile, Kupyela leader Jeff Banda called for an immediate end to fragmentation within the alliance, urging parties to embrace unity as the elections draw closer.SunFmTvNews

