TONSE ALLIANCE Gives PF’s Lubinda, Nakacinda  7 days to exculpate themselves over “Dark-corner” meetings they have been having with Socialist Party Officials

Tonse Alliance Investigates Alleged Plot by Socialist Party Officials to Unseat Edgar Lungu



By Sun FM News



The opposition Tonse Alliance has opened disciplinary proceedings over a leaked audio allegedly involving senior Socialist Party officials conspiring to remove alliance chairperson Edgar Lungu during his medical stay in South Africa.



The recording, now circulating widely on social media, reportedly captures Socialist Party International Relations Chairperson Akende M’membe and Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda discussing plans to take over the alliance leadership. The audio also contains disparaging remarks about Lungu’s health and leadership.



In response, alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo has said in a statement that has Article 23(i) of its constitution, has been invoked, to form an ad hoc disciplinary committee.



The committee is tasked with investigating the matter and advising the Council of Leaders on appropriate action.



Mr Tembo says a formal letter has been sent to Socialist Party president Fred M’membe, asking him to clarify the alleged plot and justify why his party’s recent application to join the alliance should still be considered.





The committee has also written to PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda and Acting PF President Given Lubinda over secret meetings held with Socialist Party officials in recent weeks.



The alliance says the meetings were unauthorized and only came to light through leaked photos.



Both officials have been given seven days to exculpate themselves or face disciplinary action under Article 23(ii).



Mr Tembo added that Tonse Alliance remains a disciplined political movement committed to safeguarding its leadership and cohesion. It warns that any acts of betrayal will be dealt with firmly as the alliance prepares to contest the 2026 elections.